Javier Guillén (Madrid, 48 years old) is the director of La Vuelta, which in this atypical 2020 will celebrate its 75th edition. But what was to be a year of celebration has become a tremendous challenge due to the pandemic. The success of the Tour has been a boost for the organization of the race, which starts on October 20.

Unfortunately, for the times in which we live, the question to any event of this magnitude cannot be another. Is the Vuelta running its course?

It runs its course, absolutely, and we keep working. With the key that the race has to be carried out under a special protocol due to the situation we live in. From there, what you have to see is the evolution of the pandemic and hope that it will lessen. But from the organization we do not consider that there is no race. If any factor appears on the horizon that invites us to think otherwise, it will be something that has happened, but I am not counting on it for a simple reason: if we knew that there was not going to be Vuelta 2020 we would not be working on it as we are doing. We do not consider another scenario. We have spoken with the teams and not a single one has in mind that there will be no race. Everyone can understand that I don’t know how the pandemic is going to evolve. I do follow its evolution very carefully.

What response do you find in the institutions?

I can say that there is the will of everyone, including the CSD, which has presented a protocol for the return of the competitions. And when it comes to work, there are a number of positive facts that support it: the Vuelta a Burgos has been contested, Dauphiné, Poland, Tirreno the Tour de France have been contested … From that, the first reading I get is that We are not a sport, neither that absorbs contagions, nor that spreads them. That later the circumstance arises, for example, that there are confinements again, either national or regional … But if the question is whether there will be a Vuelta, the answer is yes.

What reading do you make of the development of the Tour?

It was very important that the Tour ended. Very important! The reality is that the Tour has started and ended without incident, no matter how much there has been a specific case in which it has had to act applying the protocol, whether it was the race or the French one. If you ask me what would have happened if the Tour had not ended or had ended badly? Well, then I would answer that the Vuelta would have a serious problem. The Tour is the wheel to follow. Its protocol is an example and we are going to carry it out with the same restrictions and the same forcefulness. And what we can reinforce, we will reinforce. Because the intention is to have a radically healthy bubble. We are informing each autonomous community of the measures that we are going to take and taking note of all the requirements they have. As I said, all the actors are involved in the celebration, starting with the CSD, but as long as we can put the label of safe sport, of course. Because we know that there is only one way, being a very safe Vuelta.

Once that is the priority, what do you expect from the sports plane? Do you see a good turnout?

We anticipate a very good turnout. He points out that we will be able to count on cyclists like Chris Froome, Enric Mas … who can be joined by Richard Carapaz, Tom Dumoulin … I would love for Marc Soler to come, for example, who is a runner that I think in the Vuelta could be a cyclist who greatly encourages the race. We will see what lineup the Jumbo has, which, as we have all seen, has many high-level cyclists. I’m talking without knowing who will come finally, but everything indicates that the participation should be good.

Profile of the Tour of Spain 2020.

One image of the Tour that has been worrying, for example in the ports and the teams have made it known, are the crowds of fans, some without masks.

Today we have a clear slogan, ‘La Vuelta en casa’. And even apologizing to the fans, in such an unusual and strange year, he would beg people to stay home. From there, we are going to propose that crowds be avoided at points such as certain mountain passes and that there be restrictions. I am not going to say which one is and which one is not, because we are in contact with the communities debating how to carry out those restrictions. But I can say that the Vuelta, in this edition, is in favor of avoiding such crowds at all costs.

In this Tour that managed to deal with the pandemic, there was a striking positive, that of its director, Christian Prudhomme.

My opinion is that, before any runner is infected, the director is infected because what we are talking about is that the important thing is the race. Of course I will be the first to take all measures to prevent that from happening, but I am outside the career bubble. What you have to give Prudhomme is congratulations on a historic Tour and recognizing the transparency they have had. I was glad that he recovered, that he rejoined and that he was able to make it to Paris.