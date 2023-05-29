According to Cristiana Ciacci, her dad Little Tony started having health problems from the moment her mom died in her arms

10 years after the disappearance of the great Little Tonyher daughter Cristiana Ciacci released a touching interview with Mara Venieri, in the living room of Domenica In, retracing the last moments of her mother Giuliana Brugnoli’s life and how the musician, according to her, began his period of decline from that event physicist.

A moving interview that yesterday, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Little Tony’s death, his daughter Cristiana Ciacci gave to Mara Venier in the living room of Sunday In.

The 50-year-old said herself in part surprise to discover that so many people still love his father and his music. Then, right on her dad revealed a few very exciting details.

For example, she talked about her anorexia and how her father never wanted her on stage with him, telling her it was too thin.

Christian it is the only daughter had by Little Tony, born from the first marriage of the singer with Giuliana Brugnoli, who unfortunately died in 1993 due to a bad illness. And precisely on the relationship between the two parents, she said:

At the moment of death they met again. When she got sick, dad was close to her, he took her to France to find someone to operate on her, then she accepted, but he did it for me and it’s my great remorse, because then I understood that I should have let her go.

Little Tony, according to his daughter, has started to feel bad since Giuliana disappeared

Shortly after returning to Italy, Brugnoli got worse and it died shortly afterright in Tony’s arms.

According to Cristiana, those dramatic days, that episode lived so closely and so intensely, ha deeply affected his father. Enough to lead her to think, today, that i Health problems of the singer, they are started radically on that very night in which his mother left.

Finally, the 50-year-old talked about these 10 years without his father: