The actor attacked Rock during this year’s Oscars; he was banned from the event until 2032

Actor Will Smith said this Friday (29.Jul.2022) that his behavior during the ceremony of Oscars 2022 he was “unacceptable”. On his Instagram profile, Smith posted a video apologizing for slapping Chris Rock in the face and for “confusion” he caused to his family.

“It’s been a while. In the last few months I have been thinking and working a lot”, says the text that starts the video. Addressing the camera, Will Smith said he didn’t apologize during his acceptance speech for the award he won because he was “bewildered”.

The Oscars ceremony was held on March 27, 2022. Will Smith said he got in touch with Rock, but “he’s not ready” to speak.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I will be here when you are ready to speak.”, said. Furthermore, he apologized to Chris’ mother and brother Tony Rock, who Smith had been with. “a great relationship”. Said there was noa part” your that believes that the reaction was the “best way to deal with an insult”.

Watch (5min55s):

During the Oscars ceremony, Chris Rock made a joke about the haircut of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife. “Jada had to do GI Jane 2. Can’t wait to watch it”, said Rock at the time. The comment made reference to the movie GI (1997) in which actress Demi Moore appears bald. However, Jada has alopecia, loss of hair or hair from parts of her body. At that moment, Will took the stage, attacked the comedian and, in his place, asked Chris to take his wife’s name off the table. “fucking mouth”.

As punishment, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood banned Smith from participating in any of the organization’s events until 2032, including the Oscars. Will, who won Best Actor for his role in the film “King Richard”said he agrees with the decision.

After Rock’s comment, Jada Smith rolled her eyes and was accused of sending her husband “Do something”. However, Will denied taking the stage at his request.“I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my story with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, honey” stated.

He also apologized to his family and fellow nominated artists. In particular, Ahmir Thompson, known as Questlove and director of the documentary “Summer of Soul”winner in the Best Documentary Feature Film category, which Rock was presenting at the time of the assault.

“It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished this moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes. That happened during his awards show. An ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough,” said.

Smith claimed to be “deeply sorry” and guaranteed to be a person”dedicated to spreading love and joy” in the world. “If you guys wait a bit, I promise we’ll be friends again.” finished.

