Brazilian fighter and world jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo passed away at the age of 33 after receiving shot in the head in a São Paulo club allegedly by a military policemanwhich was handed over to the authorities.

The details of the murder

The eight-time world martial arts champion He was in an irreversible state, brain dead, after being shot on Sunday “at close range” by a police officer with whom he had argued, a friend of Lo’s and a witness told the site ‘G1’ on condition of anonymity.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime, who fled from the place where the events occurred, appeared at a Military Police headquarters hours later and was detained preventively.

Lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo, a 30-year-old São Paulo Militarized Police officer, appeared before his superiors at the corporation’s Corregiduría and was immediately arrested as a suspect in the crime that occurred at dawn this Sunday.

The arrest was carried out in compliance with an order issued by the Court of Justice of Sao Paulo and which requested that you are provisionally arrested for 30 days while being investigated as the main suspect in the murder of the world champion.

According to the Civil Police, Oliveira Velozo was taken to a police station to testify as a suspect and will later be transferred to a special prison for law enforcement agents.

The murder occurred in the early hours of this Sunday at the exclusive Sirio Club, in the southern area of ​​Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, where the athlete had gone with friends to enjoy a presentation by a popular music group in a party.

According to witnesses, the fighter argued for reasons not yet clarified with an apparently drunk man and whom he immobilized with a typical martial arts arm lock in an attempt to calm him down. Once he was free, the assailant pulled out a gun and shot the world champion in the head.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed as brain dead. Although he fled the scene of the crime, the alleged assailant, who was dressed in civilian clothes and enjoying his day off, was identified by witnesses and with the help of security cameras.

According to press reports, the defendant already had a record for acts of indisciplinefor having interfered in an argument and assaulted another police officer in an incident that occurred in a bar in Sao Paulo.

‘I’m missing a piece of me’

Lo’s body will be buried this Monday in a cemetery in the south of the São Paulo capital.

Fátima Lo, the athlete’s mother, said that the policeman knew her son. “That person

I knew him, because he also practices jiu-jitsu (…) He went there for that (to kill him), without a doubt, but we don’t know why,” he told ‘TV Globo’.

“My hero, cute mom. You were a gift from God in my life. I’m going to miss you so much. I’m missing a piece of me. I love you forever, beloved son. I’ll keep my good memories with you. It made me feel the most beloved mother in the world. Thank you very much for your love and care. I love you very much, eternal nostalgia “noted on her Instagram account Fátima Lo.

The International Federation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (IBJJF) lamented the death of the fighter on social networks: “He was one of the greatest athletes that our sport has produced. An example of an athlete (…) a champion inside and outside the tatami “.

With roots in Japanese judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu developed in the South American country in the early 20th century and is one of the most popular full-contact sports, ranking prominently in mixed martial arts competitions.

*With EFE and AFP