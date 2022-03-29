CDMX.- Contrary to what many soccer fans in Mexico might think, Televisa’s sports area took the rating on open television for the game Honduras vs. Mexico by almost two pointscorresponding to the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

That’s how he made it known the leading company in audience measurement Nielsen Ibopewhat gave 7.8 rating points to Channel 5 of Televisa, while Azteca 1 of Tv Azteca was left with only 5.9a total of 13.7 in the game between national teams.

The above was published among other sports journalists by David Medrano, who posted the following on his verified Twitter account ‘@medranoazteca’: “Open TV rating Honduras vs. Mexico Channel 5: 7.8; Azteca 1; 5.9; Total 13.7. Source Nielsen Ibope “.

Read more: Liga MX: Querétaro forgets old phrase due to barbarism in La Corregidora

Rivalry

This news opposes the dominance that Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s company has over Televisa sports when it comes to soccer audiences, a factor that could influence the public’s preference was the news that Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez de la Serna gave just one game before: his retirement from the narration in national team games.

Tv Azteca has been characterized for years by taking the first place in ratings in the matches of the Mexican soccer team thanks to the team behind the microphone, with a duo between Christian Martinoli and Luis García, who were later joined Luis Roberto Alves dos Santos Gavranic and exporter Jorge Campos.

Despite the efforts they have made in Televisa to compete in this section with the Ajusco television station, in San Ángel they have encountered problems so that their narrators and analysts reach the public’s taste.

Read more: Liga MX: When will Mazatlán FC return to play at the Kraken Stadium in this C2022?

Emilio Azcárraga’s company has added former soccer players like Oswaldo Sánchez and Francisco “Kikin” Fonseca to its ranks in search of earning rating points, in what seems like an attempt to emulate the forward-goalkeeper formula for former national teams that worked on Tv Azteca with Zague and fields.