On the worst day of her life at work, after dealing with different problems that led her to make a drastic decision, An Iowa woman bought several lottery tickets and, to his surprise, One of them led her to win a prize of US$10,000..

Life can change in moments, just as glory depends on factors that decide destiny in seconds, and in the past they decided to call this process luck. So, on one of their worst days at work, Deanna Field made a decision thataccompanied by luck, completely changed his dayas reported Iowa Lottery in a statement released on August 14 on its official website.

“I was having the worst day at workreally the worst day,” said Field, who then decided to buy local lottery tickets at Casey’s in Clarksville and a “Red White & Blue Cash” scratch-off game, which he won a prize of US$10,000.

“I sat there staring at the bill for about twenty seconds, thinking, ‘Am I actually looking at this?'” I think God knew I needed it“He added to his story. After claiming his prize last Wednesday at the Mason City offices, Field indicated that his first purchase will be an adjustable bed.

How much can you win in lottery scratch-off games?

In its statement, the lottery detailed the prizes that buyers of the Red White & Blue Cash scratch-off game can obtain, among which are different amounts. a value of US$2 per ticketthe The lowest amount you can get for winning is US$50.

The Lottery offers five prizes of US$10,000, 31 prizes of US$200, 123 prizes of US$100 and 2,043 prizes of US$50and the overall odds of purchasing a winning ticket are 1 in 3.53. You can also find out more about the product by visiting their official website.