HE WHO LAUGHS last laughs best, goes the old saying. And in the end, the shortlist made up of Joe Biden, John Kerry and Ken Salazar was the one that most celebrated on Sunday how the electrical counter-reform collapsed.

Just about 17 days before, the three main representatives of the United States government had been authentically beaten by a very forward Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“There is a big difference between listening, informing, talking, communicating. What is communication? They are back and forth messages. There is a lot of difference to impose, a group to watch over us, observe us, because nobody allows that. Maybe yes, in other times, governments, submissive, submissive, but they are no longer the times of before, ”he said the other day of the meeting.

But after that last visit by the White House envoy for Climate Change to the National Palace, and his immediate communication with Biden from the armored room of the embassy, ​​the fate of the Obrador constitutional reform was sealed.

The opposition deputies had the slogan of not letting López Obrador’s initiative pass in Congress because it meant putting an end to the Free Trade Agreement.

The one who could best illustrate what was at stake on Sunday was the PRI deputy Ildefonso Guajardo, former Secretary of Economy in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto and, precisely, negotiator of the so-called T-MEC with the United States and Canada.

During his 15-minute speech, Guajardo Villarreal warned about the financial, economic and political penalties to which our country and Mexicans would be exposed if the 4T counter-reform was approved, because it violated several chapters of the treaty.

Mexico could be taken to international arbitration, to an investor-State panel, exposing the country to compensation of some 36 billion dollars and other reprisals and sanctions, such as the imposition of special tariffs on the main export products.

So clear and eloquent was Guajardo that just yesterday, in his morning conference, the Tabasco lashed out at him, whom he accused of being a liar and a sellout.

THE FIRST APPROACHES OF THOSE INTERESTED IN BUYING CITIBANAMEX HAVE ALREADY BEGUN. Following the recent visit to Mexico a week ago by Paco Ybarra, CEO of Citi’s Institutional Clients Division, the data-room was opened with information on the assets to be divested. Ybarra, I informed him, is the executive Jane Fraser blamed for the operation. But the person in charge of the day-to-day negotiations is his right-hand man, Manuel Falco, general director of Citi’s Global Industry. He and Manuel Romo have already begun to receive expressions of interest from Banorte chaired by Carlos Hank González, Santander from Ana Botín and from a group of investors that we have been mentioning here and that seem to be the one that will put up the most fight because it is aligned with the Pretension of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: a group of solvent national businessmen who ensure the Mexican identity of Banamex, the retention of its cultural assets and the intact permanence of the workforce of the bank and its main subsidiaries. It is headed by Antonio del Valle Ruiz and with him are Alfredo Harp, Roberto Hernández, Valentín Diez Morodo, Alonso de Garay and, quite possibly, Carlos Slim.

ODDLY, SINCE Andrés Manuel López Obrador became President three years ago, many of those businessmen who are today being summoned to rescue Banamex have expanded part of their businesses to Spain. María Asunción Aramburuzabala is the most exemplary case: the former Banamex shareholder migrated her technology and real estate companies to the Iberian Peninsula. In Madrid, she is investing heavily in residential housing. It is the same case of Fernando Chico Pardo, who continues to acquire hotels in the capital and in beach destinations such as Palma de Mallorca. Another recently incorporated Mexican real estate investor in Madrid is Rodrigo Lebois, the majority shareholder of UNIFIN. Also, point to Mauricio and Luis Amodío from Grupo CAABSA who invested in OHL. Another three are Cosme and Alberto Torrado in Grupo Alsea restaurants, and Carlos Slim is also under construction. So in the face of the attacks of the tenant of the National Palace, a growing Mexican business activity in Spain.

IN CONTRAPART, THOSE who withdraw in Mexico are those of Grupo Prisa to regroup in Colombia. The tactical move has to do with the realignment of interests of its chairman, Joseph Oughourlian, founder of Amber Capital. He is selling part of his interests, including the Radiopolis operations in Mexico, run by Francisco Cabañas, to France’s Vivendi. The seasoned financier apparently became disenchanted with our country, even though he took him by the hand to the National Palace to meet Andrés Manuel López Obrador, his partner at Milenio and Grupo Multimedios, Francisco González. Oughoulian sees more interest in Colombia, where he will transfer the editorial office of the newspaper El País, reducing the structure in Mexico to 30%. And it is that a strong shareholder of Amber was Horacio Serpa Uribe, three times candidate for the presidency of that country for the Colombian Liberal Party and former governor of the department of Santander. Oughoulian’s relationship now is with his son, Horacio Serpa Moncada, and the commitment is for a more ambitious political project.

A TOTAL OF 17 companies participated in the IMSS clarification meeting for the bidding for the distribution of medicines and health supplies. Tomorrow the pupils of Zoé Robledo would be receiving the economic offers for a contract that implies the displacement of 565 million boxes between May and December. The amount of this contest will be around 2 thousand 200 million pesos. Point out as potential shooters Pharmaceutical Medikamenta, Storage and Distribution Avior, Maypo, Ils Integradora Logística, Médica Farma Arcar, Gfam, Creatividad e Integración, Vantage, Compañía Internacional Médica, Healt Pharma Control, Soluglob, 3Ti, Pharma Tycsa, C&M Distributor of Medicines and Healing Material, Medistik, Dab Logística Administrativa, Levic and GNK. Judgment is scheduled for May 4.