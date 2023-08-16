There are even those who suggest that she divorce that man

A video appeared on TikTok that was supposed to be moving and happy, but in reality it turned into a heated debate for the cake in the face given to the mother on the first birthday of the son. To make this gesture, which has outraged many users of the platform, was the father of the child, companion of the woman. There are those who even go so far as to suggest that the woman divorce him.

Photo source from candie1983’s TikTok video

To share the videos on TikTok it was just the woman. She wanted everyone to see the baby’s first birthday party, which was supposed to be a good memory. Instead, the husband would have ruined everything with a gesture that has outraged many people.

The video shows a one-year-old boy sitting in a high chair in the garden. There are his dad and his mom close to him. The cake arrives and the parents invite the little one to taste it with his hands, like all the children do, while friends and family start singing to him happy birthday.

Mostly video nothing special happens. The parents take out the candle and try to get the little one to eat the cake with his fingers. The little one doesn’t seem to be interested in the matter.

At one point his little hands are covered in icing, when the dad decides to remove the cake from the child’s high chair. Everyone expects him to take it to cut, but he has another thing in mind to do with that cake.

#ourson#12months #1stbirthday #firstbirthdayparty #fyp #foryoupage #husband #dumbhusband #notcool ♬ original sound @candie1983 The time I wanted to choke my husband for putting out son smash cake in my face, surrounded my family i had just met for the first time. I had long look forward too our son 1st party and the family pictures… we didnt get but one photo before i had to shower. Not sure why he thought this was a good idea… I cried like a baby at the memories lost, cake was even cut while i showered 😳🥹 If he does tbis ever again, he wont live to talk about it. #firstbirthday

Pie in mom’s face, so dad ruins son’s first birthday

As he takes the cake, he approaches his wife. When he is just a few centimeters away from her, her crime happens in a short time: the cake ends up on the woman’s face, while everyone is incredulous and speechless. Especially the mom.

Photo source from candie1983’s TikTok video