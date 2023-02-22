Consequences that according to the doctors were due to Covid. The story of the American presenter Al Roker and the announcement of his wife

Al Rocker is a well-known American weather presenter, journalist, broadcaster, and author. Recently, his health conditions have alarmed the whole world.

He is especially known for his Today weather program and has been a familiar face on American television for decades now.

Al Roker has found himself battling his health over the past year after contracting the Covid. A few days ago, just when everyone thought the worst was over, his wife posted a new communication on social media.

Last month, the same presenter told the audience that he discovered he had blood clotsa consequence of Covid.

Al Rocker’s Story

I faced two complicated things. I have had blood clots which they think formed after I had COVID in September. And I had this internal bleeding going on. I lost almost half of my blood. They subjected me to a delicate operation. The NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center medical team discovered two bleeding ulcers.

An operation that lasted seven long hours, during which the doctors removed part of the colon, removed the gallbladder and reconstructed a part of the small intestine.

For two weeks I was a medical mystery. It was the most tumultuous and scariest journey we have ever taken.

The wife Deborah Roberts recently posted a new update on his Instagram profile, which alarmed everyone.

The woman communicated that she had decided to take a break and to move away from the world of entertainment.

My body said enough. I need to recharge. So I’ll do just that. I’ll take a breather, take a couple of days and try to freshen up and recharge.

She hasn’t had an easy time, seeing her husband struggle and hold his hand every day has been exhausting for the woman. Today he decided to give the prioritize your health and to that of her husband.