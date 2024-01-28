Political scientist Glenn Disen called the EC's words about Auschwitz historical revisionism

University of South-East Norway lecturer Glenn Diesen accused the European Union (EU) of rewriting history. He called the statements of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen that Auschwitz was liberated by “allied forces” historical revisionism. The political scientist shared his opinion on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Some bold historical revisionism on the part of the EU. The Soviet Union was part of the Allied forces, but it was the Red Army that liberated Auschwitz Glenn DisenLecturer at the University of South-Eastern Norway

Russian diplomats called on the EC to correct the mistake

On January 26, the EC issued a statement from von der Leyen on Holocaust Remembrance Day, expressing concern about rising anti-Semitism and also mentioning the attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year. The historical information provided states that “On January 27, 1945, Allied forces liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.”

The Russian Permanent Mission to the EU responded to this statement, noting that the largest Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, was liberated by the Red Army, and not by “allied forces.”

The Russian diplomatic mission called on the European Commission to correct this mistake. “It was the Red Army that liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, not the Allied forces,” it says in a message from the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation on the social network X.

In Germany, the SSV Party Congress began with gratitude to the Red Army

Against the background of the statement of the head of the EC, the first party meeting of the “Sarah Wagenknecht Union – For Reason and Justice” (SVV) in Germany began with words of gratitude to the Red Army for the liberation of Auschwitz. They were spoken by a new member of the party, writer and journalist Daniela Dan. She noted that 13 million soldiers gave their lives for this.

And for this we are grateful and eternally indebted to them, no matter how the situation in the world changes Daniela Danmember of the SVV party, writer and journalist

Also in her address, Dan, contrary to the statements of the head of the EC von der Leyen, emphasized that it was Soviet soldiers, and not representatives of the allied armies, who liberated the concentration camp.

At the same time, on January 27, the Day of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany announced that Germany recognizes all historical responsibility for the crimes of German troops during the blockade of the city.

The department said that as a sign of reconciliation and remembrance, the German government is financially supporting the modernization of the hospital in St. Petersburg, where “many survivors of the siege are being treated.” The Foreign Ministry also clarified that the event is being held on the basis of a “humanitarian gesture” adopted in 2019. “Germany adheres to its historical responsibility and continues with these measures,” the statement said.

In Germany, the Red Army was confused with a left-wing radical German organization

A year earlier, Welt TV presenter Franke Lehfeldt had to apologize to her audience for confusing the Red Army with the left-wing German organization Red Army Faction (RAF).

Auschwitz is a complex of concentration camps located in 1940-1945 near the Polish city of the same name. On their territory, according to various estimates, the Nazis killed from one to four million people. Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945, a day celebrated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On January 27, in a news broadcast, Lehfeldt said that Auschwitz was liberated by the “Red Army Faction.” Viewers immediately noticed the mistake and began accusing the woman of being uneducated. After this, the presenter wrote on the social network that she had made an unacceptable slip, but this happens.

“My mistake was followed by a disproportionate wave of schadenfreude and especially sexism,” she complained.