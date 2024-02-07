One of the most touching moments of the Sanremo Festival was when Daniela, Daniela's mother, came on stage Giovanbattista Cutolo. The musician lost his life at just 24 years old, due to an argument in a parking lot. The woman read a letter on the Ariston stage, making everyone move. Applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

Giogiò my son, mother's love, do you remember when last year you had to play in the Sanremo symphony orchestra and I asked you to come with you? You answered me: mom, have you gone crazy? The little boy with his mother in tow, never! But I was intrigued. I wanted to see Sanremo… you told me it was beautiful, it looked like Naples with a French sparkle. You told me 'You know, it looks like a little wedding favor'. Do you remember when you watched your beloved horn teacher Luca on TV playing at the Sanremo festival and you looked at him with admiration and pride… And I told you: Giògiò, one day you too will play on that stage. Well my love, that day has come. And do you know why? Because you are beautiful, inside and out. You have an aristocratic way of being in the world, you practice kindness and generate beauty around you. Unlike those who barbarically snatched your life away. And precisely because love is the opposite of death, tonight you live through the music you loved and which will make you eternal. And then because tonight all of Italy is listening to the talent and notes of maestro Giovanbattista Cutolo. Hi Giògiò, we all love you and your mother will never forget you…

Giovanbattista Cutolo's mother moved everyone with her words, the audience stood up with tears in their eyes and applauded. The pain of a mother that was understood and embraced by the whole of Italy. The 24-year-old was a talented pianist and horn player.

How Giovanbattista Cutolo lost his life

He should have played in the Sanremo orchestra, but his life was suddenly cut short. He passed away later three gunshots, in the center of Naples, on a late summer night. A banal argument, for having defended a friend of his. A badly parked scooter, an argument with the wrong guys. Then the insults, the humiliations and the beatings.

The boy stood up to ask that gang to leave them alone, but was hit with a stool in the face. Then, three gunshots and Giogiò fell to the ground, now lifeless.