The reflection of a school director, captivated Internet users, after through the social network of Twitter, the The teacher, in a nostalgic way, narrated the reason for not asking children for their gifts.

The professor went viral, after confessing his experience, after asking the delicate question to one of his students, because it left him in shock, for this reason, he pointed out, “It was the last time”.

Although it is common to ask people what their birthday present was, what dawned on them Christmasor that they brought the Kings Daythere are homes, where Santa Claus nor the Magi, can arrive.

Since, routinely, an education teacher, when teaching classes, after returning from the December holidays, asked his students what was the surprise they discovered under the pine tree, since Three Kings Day had just passed .

The internet user, identified as Director Saturado, in his Twitter account, @rafa_79_av, at the beginning of the publication, explained, “Many years ago, at the beginning of dedicating myself to teaching, I used to ask the children what the Kings had brought them”.

Then, he clarified the reason, for which he no longer wants to ask the question again, “Until one year, a child answered me that nothing. So I understood. It was the last time”.

Although, it was a common question, after the holidays passed, the anecdote left Internet users stunned, since no one expected the child’s response.