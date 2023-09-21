On Monday afternoon, two people were struck by lightning in the Aquila beaches, Michoacan. The reports indicate that the people who lost their lives are a hammock seller who was originally from Tecomán, municipality of Colima, and a tourist from the state of Guanajuato, who It was the first time I went to the beach.

The video of the incident went viral on social networks, showing the exact moment in which the lightning first hit Elvia Torreswho died instantly and later reached the hammock seller, identified as Félix Andrés, who was taken to a hospital but died minutes later.

During an interview, Elvia’s husband shared that they had arrived in the town of Maruata hours ago to fulfill the dream of knowing the seaHowever, lightning destroyed their happiness.