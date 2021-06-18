Although it is a weekday, the postcard is of a Sunday in the surroundings of the San Martin Plaza, in Retiro. In this area of ​​the City, the residents are always few, but since the pandemic broke out, the central area languishes. With few workers moving through the area and no tourists present, the impact of the coronavirus is felt at every turn.

In the vicinity of the corner where the Florida pedestrian street, Marcelo T. de Alvear and Santa Fe Avenue meet, commercial activity is deeply reduced. With shops, perfumeries and gastronomic establishments closed. The bustle of the “little trees”, the tourist guides, the bus and the incessant movement of people to and from the Retiro train stations are missing. In this context, the restoration and modernization work of what was the first five-star hotel in South America, the Plaza Hotel Buenos Aires, expands.

It closed its doors in 2017, with the traditional and famous pot of May 1st. The original plan estimated that by 2020 it was back in operation, after a modernization work and the restoration of its historic façade. The truth is that over the years it had become outdated; not only technologically, but also at the level of comfort demanded by travelers who can pay several hundred dollars for a room in a five-star hotel.

The hotel is owned by the Sutton Dabbah family. It is a business group that also owns the Alvear Palace Hotel (the historic one, located on the homonymous avenue), the Llao Llao (in Bariloche, another tourist and architectural icon), the Alvear Art (in Suipacha and Santa Fe Avenue) and the Icon of Puerto Madero, which also has houses. Near the Plaza Hotel Buenos Aires, the group owns Galerías Pacífico.

The Plaza hotel, in front of Plaza San Martín, closed for remodeling in 2017 and the works were delayed due to the pandemic. Photo: Lucia Merle

“No project of the group was ever truncated”, they synthesized Clarion from the company offices. “The project is in force, but today the work is in a impasse. Of course, this is due to the current global situation, “they explained. They estimate that in the next two or three months there could be more information to share:” A clearer picture regarding this situation.

And the situation is certainly complex in the City. Buenos Aires had positioned itself in recent years as a central destination in the region, not only because of the cultural, gastronomic and infrastructure offer, but also because of an economic issue; the depreciation of the peso against the dollar makes it a “cheap” city. According to the Gastronomic Hotel Business Federation of the Argentine Republic (Fehgra, May data), since the pandemic started, 175,000 jobs have been lost and 11,800 restaurants and hotels have gone bankrupt throughout the country.

The Chamber of Hotels of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafe (AHRCC) recently met with Buenos Aires authorities to raise the particularity of the crisis in Commune 1 (Retiro, San Nicolás, Puerto Madero, San Telmo, Montserrat and Constitución ), where the drop in all activities is dramatic. It is estimated that the 70% of the establishments in the Buenos Aires area they are closed; those that are open are operating with an occupancy of less than 10%.



The Plaza hotel, in front of Plaza San Martín, closed for remodeling in 2017 and the works were delayed due to the pandemic. Photo: Lucia Merle

Until September, the hotels will be exempted from paying the ABL, but the bet of the businessmen of the sector is to re-charge the ATP (Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production), which made it possible to cover the salaries of the personnel; Currently, Repro (Productive Recovery) continues to be a program with many obstacles, with limited access.

The first 5 stars of South America

The hotel is part of a APH, Historic Protection Area, which includes the most important buildings around Plaza San Martín, such as the Palacio de Chancellery, the Palacio Paz, the Haedo and the Kavanagh, among others. It has a precautionary protection, which preserves “the characteristic image of an area and alterations in its tissue and morphology are prevented.” All buildings located within an APH have some type of protection. For these characteristics its facade must be preserved.

It was inaugurated a year before the Centennial of the Fatherland, in 1909. The original building – built by the German architect Alfred Zucker– look towards Plaza San Martín. By 1913 the “carriage ride” was built, which in fact functioned as a covered passage for cars. In the 1940s it grew backwards, that is, towards San Martín street and on Marcelo T. de Alvear. On this part of the building the owners they plan to build a tower; in this way they will avoid modifying the original facade of the hotel and its volumetry.

Like the Haedo Palace -located meters from the site- the hotel occupies a triangular apple which, towards Leandro Alem, shares with the Kavanagh. East and the Plaza are separated by the Corina Kavanagh pedestrian street. On San Martín, across the street, another heritage icon of the area appears: the Basilica Santísimo Sacramento.



The Plaza hotel, in front of the Plaza San Martín, closed for remodeling in 2017 and the works were delayed due to the pandemic. Photo: Lucia Merle

The Sutton Group has owned the hotel since 2013, when it acquired it for $ 55 million. But before hotels, the Sutton Dabbahs were recognized for their emporium with the sale of perfumes for a child audience, Mujerescitas, Paco y Pibes.

Originally, the owner of the hotel was Ernesto Tornquist, a powerful businessman who had shipyards, factories, oil exploitation in Mendoza and quebracho in Santiago del Estero; he participated in the construction of railways in the interior and was also the owner of a large amount of land. In addition, he had 14 children, who in turn left a huge offspring. For this reason, when the Sutton Dabbahs decided to buy the hotel, the negotiation included 60 shareholders, many of them descendants of Ernesto Tornquist.

SC