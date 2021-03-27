As so often happens, a tweet aroused the most wonderful feelings in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. And the social networks exploded with likes and comments full of love and emotion.

This time the cameras pointed at the Spanish nurse Julian Arrufat, who had a very exciting time vaccinating his beloved grandfather against COVID-19. The moment was immortalized in a photograph, which was shared by the health professional on Twitter.

The young born in Castillón, Spain, volunteered to be one of the many volunteers involved from the health personnel in the administration and placement of the vaccine against the virus.

The moment when Julián vaccinates Don Olegario, his 87-year-old grandfather.

But his vocation of service had an unexpected reward: what seemed to be a day like any other inoculation, suddenly became a moment full of emotion since among those who waited to receive the medicine was his grandfather.

The old man, called Olegario, 87, He had attended the Villarreal health center to be inoculated and the turns of life led to both being in the middle of the pandemic, but loaded with love.

Neither of them was aware that they were going to cross. That is why when faced with such a situation Julian asked to be the one to administer the vaccine and thus, he would return some of the love and care that she received for so long.

Julián, in the arms of his beloved grandfather being almost a baby.

His grandfather fully agreed: “Being an older person I was a little scared, and he told me that, if I put it on, much better”Julián said.

“Vaccinating my grandfather with COVID-19 is one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me,” Julián posted on Twitter along with two photos, one with his grandfather in his childhood and the other now, when administering the product.

After posting, a wave of messages, likes and retweets took the boy by surprise and the story took its own flight on the social network, to the point that it went around the world. So far the post has been seen by more than 193,000 users of that network.