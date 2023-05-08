The tragedy during the half marathon of Terrasini, in Sicily: Angelo Falletta collapsed to the ground and died shortly after in hospital

Sicily in shock for what happened yesterday during the Terrasini Marathon, a running event that brings together hundreds of enthusiasts from all over the region and beyond. Angelo Falletta, 62 years old from Palermo, collapsed on the ground shortly after the start of the race. Rescued, he was immediately transported to the hospital, where, however, he died shortly after his arrival.

Yesterday in Sicily was supposed to be a day of sport, fun and celebration, for the annual appointment with the Terrasini marathon.

The event, which includes the running of a half marathonattracts hundreds of enthusiasts from all over the Region and beyond.

As usual, Angelo Falletta had also arrived on the starting line, 62 year old experienced runnerwith years and years of racing behind it.

For the man everything went smoothly in the first part of the race, but arrived at sixth km he started to feel bad. She was walking along via Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa when suddenly collapsed to the ground.

The others participants who were close to him and some spectators have suffered rescue Angelo, wetting him with fresh water, lifting his legs and trying to talk to him to understand what had happened to him.

Shortly after, the doctors aboard the ambulances, which, after examining him, loaded him and transported him to the nearby hospital Partinico.

There the situation unfortunately worsened and about two hours after the illness, the news of his arrived death.

The last farewell to Angelo Falletta

There are dozens of messages from condolences appeared on social media in the past few hours. All incredulous and destroyed by what happened, they wanted to publicly greet Angelo and honor his memory.

Michael Amatofriend and journalist, wrote:

Angelo Falletta was someone who was never about to lose, in competitions he “bit” his opponents, someone who always wanted to be there, because sport and running were his whole life. An athlete who never gave up, a driving force, disruptive and disruptive. This morning we woke up with a thousand smiles, tonight we’ll go to bed with quite a few tears, incredulous and pissed off because today was supposed to be a day of joy and light-heartedness and not of mourning…

MaximumAngelo’s brother, instead wrote: