Geraldine Bazan finally reacted to the breakup Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva and it caused a stir, as the actress confidently only confessed that this was already known, making it clear that she was not surprised by this news that has everyone talking about them.

And Geraldine Bazán is also in controversy for having sued Maxine Woodside for talking about her past with Gabriel Soto, that is why the artist is now wanted to know about the breakup with Irina Baeva, which has generated controversy, because she claims that it was something she already knew.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

In accordance with Geraldine Bazan doesn’t have much to say about Gabriel Soto She only stressed that her daughters are fine above all, but the actress also assures that it is what she has defended the most since she broke up with the father of her daughters who began an intense romance with Irina Baeva.

Geraldine Bazán thinks about the breakup of Gabriel Soto and Irina

“The truth is that I have absolutely nothing to say, I have no comment. I really appreciate your interest (…) it was something we already knew,” the actress commented to the cameras of Hoy, making it clear that she feels very happy, as she has several future projects, among other things.

“That’s beautiful Bravo, always so polite, blessings,” “She always answers and is polite and that is applauded,” “Very well gera, you are always so polite with the press,” “Asking her about her ex, and that was coming. Good response,” “Why do you think she will give her opinion on this in front of the cameras? I mean, it’s clear that the past is over and she is super polite,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Irina has preferred not to say anything about it, as she continues with the controversy of Aventurera since she became known as the protagonist.