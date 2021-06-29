“It was something horrible, we wanted to pick up the bus to get a lady out, it was something terrible and there are images that I will never forget.” José reviews as he can and is still nervous the details of the tragic return of the double-decker bus that overturned at dawn this Tuesday on Route 2, at the height of Chascomús.

José and his son were two of the more than forty passengers traveling to the City of Buenos Aires. The double-deck micro of the Plusmar company lost control, crossed the opposite hand and overturned, causing the death of two passengers and leaving dozens of injuries.

“It was a catastrophe, what happened was something horrible,” José insisted in statements to the TN channel. He also explained that he was one of the few passengers who was awake at the time of the accident and assured that the light that marks the driver’s speed limit was on.

Sergio Berni on the spot. he overturned a bus on Route 2 at the height of Chascomús

Having been awake allowed him, he said, to grab his son’s arm and put his legs against the front seat, to avoid being thrown off an impact.

Julieta, 33, also gave details of the accident: “We think the driver fell asleep because it was going at very high speed and in a minute we don’t really know what happened and the bus overturned “.

According to his testimony, the bus was going “at high speed” because “the speed limit light was constantly on”.

“We don’t understand what happened, we didn’t collide with anything. He braked, we don’t know what happened, we suspect that he fell asleep and swerved,” Julieta insisted in statements to the channel. TN.

He also said that “Two of the police officers reacted by luck and began to take people out.”

The accident occurred at kilometer 134 of the route and was carried out by a unit of the Plusmar company that was heading towards the city of Buenos Aires.

According to the informants, the bus crossed the central flowerbed and overturned, so it was stretched out on the shoulder with Mar del Plat

News in development.

AFG

.