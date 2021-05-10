The key duel in the fight for the Danish Super League title left us with a very curious image of the local coach. Niels Frederiksen, Brondby coach, went viral on social media due to this image in which he holds the tactical board from the back to send a very clear message to his players: “Keep Attacking“(keep attacking).

With his team with one more player from the first half and after having overtaken Midtjylland in the 70th minute, he did not want his own to lower their arms. His message went deep and made Brondby score 3-1 five minutes later.

With this victory they are one point behind Midtjylland, which leads the Super League with three games remaining.