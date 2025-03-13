The development of video games has not only been an improvement in the experience of the players in terms of better graphics, movements, scenarios and actions and so on, but this realism offered by these games allow users to develop skills that have a use in the real world.

And is that When increasingly realistic games, or directly invent games that are based on things that exist, it is allowing people to acquire skills from which they can access a very real job. Therefore, it is possible that the hours your child or brother plays to the console, They are actually a formation for the future instead of a simple hobby.

The last example of this is A GUEOGUASR professional player. The gueoguessr is an online game for the computer that consists of guess a location only from an image, The site can be anywhere in the world, and from the scenario you see, such as the streets, houses, cars and other elements that can give you clues.

This game has become very popular in recent years, to the point that there are people who are so good that they dedicate themselves to play it live on Stream type Twitch platforms. This game is not easy, since as we said the image they put them it can be An fielding a zambia, and there are players who are able to get it out of minutes.

For that reason, one of these Gueogusrr professionals Apparently it has been hired by the FBI, because it is the perfect definition of an OSINT expertsomething that for this type of intelligence and security agencies is crucial for the hunt for the world’s greatest criminals.

OSINT are the acronym for intelligence from open sourcesand refers to the set of techniques and tools used for Collect, analyze and use information from public sources. This is the clear definition that information is power, and in the example of how this type of organisms serves an expert in this game I could find locations from a photo that has been taken from a criminal or that he has risen or similar.

The talent of these people is so Even from a photo from the airplane window where the wing is only seen, and they are able to succeed the plane, the time it is, even the seat where it is sitting by sunlight and photo angle. It may seem impossible, but These people are an expert in identifying placeS, and thanks to their experience in this type of games they can become a very valuable worker for the intelligence services of countries in the search and hunting of criminals.