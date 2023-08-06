Home page World

Andrew Knobloch

An Adriatic earthquake near Zadar on the island of Pasman has startled some people. © Screenshot EMSC

Once again the earth shook slightly in the holiday destination of Croatia, this time near Dalmatia, on the island of Pasman.

Zadar – Once again the earth trembled in the holiday destination Croatia. As in the past few weeks, when there were tremors in Slovenia and Italy in addition to Croatia, for example, or in the interior of the country such as on the island of Peljesac, people noticed the shaking of the earth.

Earthquake in Croatia: “It thundered and rumbled”

On the scientific side Non-profit organization EMSC people can report when they have felt an earthquake. So also on the evening of August 5th. The earthquake confirmed the Seismological Service of Croatia, who sensed the tremor at 8:34 p.m. The epicenter was in the sea near the island of Pasman, in Dalmatia. It was a magnitude 3.0 earthquake.

21 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake, a person in Zadar reported on EMSC that it “thundered and rumbled, it was felt for five seconds”. From a similar distance, two of those affected also reported that it lasted about five seconds. “It was short and loud,” as well as: “Ground floor, deep, rumbling noise,” they describe the small incident.

Earthquake in North Damaltia: Island of Pasman not yet overrun by tourists

The island of Pasman is about 21 kilometers long and has the more popular tourist island of Ugljan. On Pasman itself it is rather quiet, according to Croatia’s travel guide, tourists have not yet overrun the piece. The island in northern Dalmatia belongs to Zadar County. Holidaymakers in Croatia are constantly reporting price shocks when eating out or shopping. One Beer-Cevapcici bill drove a vacationer up the wallone another tourist gave birth to a child in a national park – without knowing to be pregnant.

In Croatia, Italy and Slovenia, earthquakes in early August are not as big a problem as the severe storm. The three countries have to deal with flooding, even a dam has collapsed. The natural disaster has already caused the first fatalities and cut off some places from the outside world. Everything about it in our news ticker.