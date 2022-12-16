Gaia Randazzo’s ex boyfriend, in an interview with Who has seen it? explained how things really were between the two of them

There are still many questions that family members of Gaia Randazzo they are looking for an answer, such as where she is, given that she disappeared between the night of 10 and 11 November. The ex boyfriend in an interview with Who has seen?explain what really happened.

On the evening of Wednesday 14 December, the program that is broadcast on Rai Tre has once again returned to deal with this heartbreaking affair. As guests in the studio there were the mother Angela and older brother of the girl.

One of the correspondents managed to interview her ex boyfriend. The investigators speculate that it is precisely because of this heartbreak, that she may have taken her own life. The boy said:

As I knew her, I don’t believe in the possibility that she took her own life, I don’t think she could have done it. He had left me her.

Every young person has moments like this in which he thinks something very bad, but then regrets it. But we spoke quietly and Gaia never spoke of these things to me. Things between us were no longer going well because of the distance, but she left me with a phone call, three or four days before departure. I believed in it and wanted to form a future with her. When the brother called me and told me she was missing, my heart went out.

The hypothesis of the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the disappearance of Gaia Randazzo

Gaia in the evening between 10 and 11 November he was with his younger brother on a ferry from Genoa to Palermo. He was going to Sicily to visit some family members.

However, the little brother realized that she only disappeared at 6.30 in the morning, when he woke up and didn’t see her in her place. They started right away searches and the investigators have started all the investigations.

From a check by the technician in charge of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, details emerged on his telephone which led to the hypothesis that it was life taken. However, the family does not believe in this possibility and asks to be able to do it further investigations.