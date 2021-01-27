Told it Wanda nara on Instagram, after answering several questions from his followers on social media. The businesswoman, installed in Europe for more than 10 years, won a lawsuit against Yahoo and Google for the dissemination of an erotic video that they awarded to her.

The lawsuit against the search engines was mainly based on the fact that they allowed the use of Wanda’s image and name on websites linked to pornographic content.

It was speculated that the figure was millionaire taking into account the size of the firms involved and the damage that Wanda suffered from facing this situation in 2006, when she was taking her first steps in the environment.

Wanda Nara was the one who made public that she had won a lawsuit against Google and Yahoo.

However, your lawyer Martin Leguizamón, specialized in crimes related to new technologies, clarified that the amount charged by the former vedette it is much lower than the one that transcended in the beginning.

“I would love for the updated amount to be 5 million pesos but it is 500 thousand pesos … in any case it is a sentence at last”, explained the lawyer in Fantino in the afternoon, the cycle of Alejandro Fantino hosted this month by Karina Mazzocco.

The cases of Wanda and other celebrities served as the spearhead in the judicial battle against the searchers. In that sense, Leguizamón acknowledged being one of the first to alert about this type of crime. “If they allow the name of known figures to be identified with pornographic content sites, they should be held responsible for the great damage they cause,” he said.

Lastly, Leguizamón described how the monetary values ​​imposed in sentences are defined and under what circumstances.

“In the case of Wanda, Google and Yahoo were convicted. They await conviction, they do not settle extrajudicially but pay what the sentence dictates and the amounts vary according to the judge or the court that plays,” said the lawyer.

And he completed: “It is discretionary and is at the discretion of each of the magistrates and just as they have set rulings for 100,000 pesos, there have been others for 2 or 3 million pesos. It depends on the eye of each of the judges, and many Sometimes the judgments are unfair, it depends on the magnitude of the damage done ”.