Netflix is ​​already used to surprising its millions of subscribers with a wide variety of titles, including series and movies, which quickly become a trend on its platform. It also became common for certain films that he added to his catalog to achieve marked success that they did not have during their stay in movie theaters. On this occasion, a hilarious comedy and science fiction film took first place in the top 10 of the aforementioned service in several countries, which one is it?

What movie leads the top 10 on Netflix?

The film that is at the top of the list of the most popular feature films on Netflix is ‘Jules’a science fiction comedy that was directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Gavin Steckler. This movie was only added to the platform on November 19 and, immediately, it took a place in the aforementioned ranking to later be placed in first place, a position it maintains to this day.

In said top, ‘Jules’, which has a total duration of 90 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 30 minutessurpasses other great productions, such as ‘Monster Hunter’, ‘A better Christmas, it couldn’t be!’, ‘Fast and Furious 9’, ‘The Killer’, ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’, etc.

When was ‘Jules’ released?

The film was only added on November 19 to the streaming platform; However, its official premiere took place on March 22, 2023 at the Sonoma Film Festival. Bleecker Streer subsequently acquired the rights to distribute it in North America, where it was released on August 11 of this year.

What is ‘Jules’ about?

According to SensaCine’s review, ‘Jules’ follows Milton, who lives a quiet, routine life in a small town in western Pennsylvania. He is a bit annoying to all his neighbors, because he always finds something to complain about, but no one takes him seriously. However, this changes when a UFO and its alien passenger land in his backyard and destroy his garden.

Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the alien he calls Jules. Things get complicated when two neighbors discover the guest and the government quickly approaches. What follows is a fun and wildly inventive journey as the three neighbors find meaning and connection in life thanks to this stranger.

'Jules' began filming in 2021 and will officially premiere at the Sonoma Film Festival in 2023. Photo: Bleecker Street

What is the cast of ‘Jules’?