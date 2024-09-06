It was proposed to transfer the digital military registration registry to the Ministry of Defense

It was proposed to transfer the unified digital register of military registration to the Ministry of Defense, this is stated in the draft document, published on the federal portal of regulatory legal acts.

According to the data posted, the changes are technical and are being made to the regulatory documents for the implementation of the military registration register. The document establishes the process of transferring the military registration register from the Ministry of Digital Development to the Ministry of Defense.

As the Ministry of Digital Development clarified, this is necessary, since the department is responsible for the technical part of developing the register on the instructions of the functional customer – the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, nothing changes for citizens and military commissariats.

It was previously reported that the spring conscription of 2024 was the last “non-digital conscription” in Russia.