FNPR proposed introducing a 0% personal income tax rate for Russians receiving the minimum wage

Russians receiving a salary at the level of the minimum wage (SMW) should have a zero rate of personal income tax (NDFL). This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Nina Kuzmina in an interview with TASS

“An employee should not pay income tax on the amount that minimally compensates for the costs of his labor, primarily physiological,” suggested Kuzmina.

According to her, it is worth introducing a zero personal income tax due to the fact that the minimum wage needs to be oriented towards the minimum consumer budget.

On June 20, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill introducing a progressive scale of taxes on personal income tax (NDFL) with rates from 13 to 22 percent. The document provides that personal income tax will remain at 13 percent for citizens with an annual income of less than 2.4 million rubles.