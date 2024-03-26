The Ministry of Energy will offer Russians to reduce electricity consumption by increasing tariffs

Russians may be asked to reduce their electricity consumption by turning off household appliances at certain times. This initiative was put forward by the Ministry of Energy, writes “Kommersant”.

In this way, the department plans to relieve the load on the energy system. To do this, the population will also have to switch to the tariffs of commercial enterprises – they are about a third (34 percent) higher than the standard for citizens.

According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Energy wants to attract Russians to the so-called demand response. This method involves reducing consumption during peak load hours. According to the project, in this case, users voluntarily refuse to purchase electricity at regulated tariffs.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Alexei Govyrin revealed to Russian organizations and entrepreneurs the best ways to save on electricity. To do this, you will need to install special equipment – for example, LED lamps or solar panels.