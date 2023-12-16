Bondarev: Parliament together with the Moscow Region will discuss equal support measures for SVO participants

Members of parliament together with the Russian Ministry of Defense will discuss the issue of providing equal support measures to all participants in a special military operation (SVO). A proposal to consolidate this legislatively was made by the first deputy head of the Defense Committee of the Federation Council, Viktor Bondarev, reports RIA News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, summing up the results of the year on December 14, said that all participants in the special operation, without exception, should have equal rights. In his opinion, fighters and members of their families should be provided with all the support measures and benefits that they are entitled to.

According to Bondarev, all Russian fighters in the combat zone equally defend the interests of Russia’s national security, for which they deserve gratitude, including in the form of social security and material support. “A contract must be concluded with everyone, all fighters of the same military unit with the same military ranks and functions must be paid the same salary,” the politician said.

Bondarev added that all SVO participants should be provided with highly qualified medical care, a social package of benefits and privileges should be provided, and their families should be provided with comprehensive support.

Earlier, Putin proposed extending the Arctic mortgage to participants in the special operation. According to him, SVO participants and members of their families should always be in the sight of the state, especially, he emphasized, when resolving such issues.