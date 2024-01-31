NASA proposed building an array of telescopes on the far side of the Moon

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center has proposed building a giant Stellar Imager telescope on the Moon as part of the new Artemis lunar program. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.

The Lunar Long Baseline Imaging Interferometer (LBI) for imaging in the visible and ultraviolet wavelengths will be an array of multiple telescopes. AeSI will be able to work on the far side of the Moon, obtaining detailed images of stars and their surroundings.

Due to tidal influences, the Moon always faces Earth and the day-night cycle lasts a month, giving scientists two weeks of continuous astronomical observation. In addition, the absence of an atmosphere eliminates interference from turbulence and light pollution, and the far side of the Moon thus provides the best conditions for high-resolution interferometric imaging.

According to NASA experts, the lunar interferometric installation has enormous scientific potential and can be created in stages to limit construction costs. It will allow us to study the surfaces of stars, the inner regions of accretion disks, nascent stars and black holes.