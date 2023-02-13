Young actor Cody Longo was found dead in his bed by his wife. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed

Mourning in the entertainment world, the actor Cody Longo he passed away at the age of 34. The news was released by his agent and the sad discovery was made by his wife. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

Cody Longo was an American actor, also known in Italy for his performances in The days of our life And Hollywood Heights – Life as a Popostar.

The 34-year-old actor hadn’t faced an easy time in life, last summer he managed to defeat his alcohol addiction. Several rumors that have emerged in the last few hours speak of one relapse in the tunnel of alcoholism, which may have led to his sudden and unexpected death.

The family has not yet pronounced on the matter and it is not known whether it will be decided to proceed with theautopsy examinationso that a certain cause can be identified.

The wife Stephanie Clark she found him lifeless, lying on the bed. He immediately tried to revive him and in desperation, he alerted the police and rescuers. Alas, no one could do anything to save the young actor. Doctors have I note his death.

The couple had been married since 2015 and they were born out of their love three children. Today they are 1, 5 and 7 years old.

Cody was our whole world. He was an amazing father and the best husband.

Cody Longo’s career

From an early age, Cody Longo approached the world of music and acting, thanks to the help of his family. He started playing the piano and acting in the theatre. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles, where he is now dedicated to actingachieving notoriety.

In Italy he is known especially for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights – Popostar Life.

In 2020 it is ended up in prison on domestic violence charges and in 2021 was charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a child sexual assault allegation.