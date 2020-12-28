As soon as the name of Sonu Sood is mentioned, his good deeds done during the lockdown itself come on the tongue. For thousands of people, Sonu Sood really became an angel this year. And he has given thousands of opportunities to be proud of himself. At the same time, with the disclosure of actor Amit Sadh, it has been proved that Sonu Sood is really a good and noble hearted person.

Sonu Sood got first break

Amit Sadh has revealed on social media that it was only Sonu Sood, due to which he could achieve such an important position today. And he has made his own place in the industry. Sonu Sood had posted a video from his Twitter account, retweeting that Amit Sadh has revealed that it was because of Sonu Sood that he got the first break of his life, due to which he has got both wealth and fame.

Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It’s because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years. https://t.co/B7vBz67T3J – Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

You are born to rule – Sonu

Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words … they mean so much to me … and I will work harder to make you prouder …

And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/Am0ffzvkxH – Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

At the same time, Sonu Sood could not stop from commenting on this tweet of Amit Sadh. He said that he is proud of Amit Sadh and without any help he has written his own Destiny. After reading all this, Amit Sadh also called Sonu as ‘Thank you’. Let me tell you that Amit Sadh, who lives in Punjab, is a known name of the industry at this time. He got his first big break with ‘Kyon Hota Pyaar’. After this he was seen in Kohinoor series. He also took part in Bigg Boss. Apart from this, he has also appeared in Nach Baliye and Fear Factor.

Bollywood debut with ‘Kay Po Che’

Amit Sadh made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kay Po Che’ and it was also the first film of Sushant Singh Rajput. Which was liked by the audience a lot. Apart from this, he has appeared in films like Sultan, Gold and Shakuntala Devi.

