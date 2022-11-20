For reasons yet to be clarified, the Kawasaki ridden by Emanuele Piccolo ended up off the road and in a ditch: the 118 intervention was useless

He was called Emanuel Small the 18-year-old boy who yesterday, Saturday 19 November, lost his life after going off the road with his father’s motorbike. The exact dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified. The young man was only 100 meters from his home, where both parents were waiting for him.

Another dramatic episode took place on Italian roads yesterday, more precisely in via Cornara in Murelle di Villanova di Camposampieroin the province of Padua.

It was just after lunchtime when a roar caught the attention of the residents. The noise was due to the accident that occurred, for reasons yet to be ascertained, to a 18 year old boy who was riding a motorcycle.

Witnesses immediately alerted i sanitary of Suem, who rushed to the spot arriving after a few minutes. Despite their tremendous efforts to try to revive him, for the boy there was nothing to be done and was declared dead.

Emanuele Piccolo, this is the young man’s name, had borrowed dad’s motorcycle and he was walking around near his house, when for reasons to be clarified he ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

His men also arrived at the scene immediately parents. In fact, the family lives a few tens of meters away.

Emanuele Piccolo, but not only

That of Emanuele Piccolo, unfortunately, he’s not the only one road accident occurred yesterday in Italy.

In the late afternoon, a very unpleasant episode which will require investigation took place in Senigalliain the province of Ancona.

An 81-year-old woman and her doggie they were taking a walk near the house when both of them were invested. The woman’s body was found even a 8km away from the place of impact.

A motorist admitted that he only hit the dog, so the hypothesis that another vehiclewanted, then ran over the woman who was trying to rescue the puppy and dragged her.

The investigators will now examine the camera images of video surveillance placed along the entire 8 km journey, to understand how the lady’s body arrived so far.