The Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won his third Tour of Flanders (Belgium) on Sunday, March 31 in Belgium, marked by a day of difficult conditions. The rider is thus announced as the great favorite for Paris-Roubaix, which must be held the following week.

And three for Mathieu van der Poel. On Sunday, March 31, the Dutchman became the seventh rider in history to win the Tour of Flanders for the third time, in Oudenaarde (Belgium), by winning in tough conditions, after a 44-kilometer solo foray.

“Winning the Tour of Flanders with the world champion's rainbow jersey behind me is a dream come true. My season is already a success,” commented Raymond Poulidor's grandson. “I'm devastated, it was one of the hardest races of my life, I was dead in the last few kilometers, but I closed my eyes and kept pressing the pedals,” he said, he adds.

Big favorite of the “Ronde” in the absence of Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar, the Alpecin rider made the difference on the Koppenberg, a particularly steep mountain, where he managed to stay on his bike, while most of his competitors dismounted on cobblestones, terribly slippery from the rain.

Starting alone, the reigning world champion continued to widen the gap to win with just over a minute ahead of Luca Mozzato and Nils Politt (Michael Matthews was demoted), the biggest gap since Fabio Cancellara's victory in 2013.

This is the fifth Monument of his career, a record for an active runner that he now shares with Tadej Pogacar, the 2023 winner.

Big favorite for Paris-Roubaix

After this new success in the Tour of Flanders, which he had already won in 2020 and 2022, Van der Poel promises to be the big favorite next Sunday in Paris-Roubaix, where he won in 2023.

After tying Achiel Buysse, Fiorenzo Magni, Eric Leman, Johan Museeuw, Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara with a third victory in the Ronde, in the future he can become the first rider in history to win it four times.

The race was decided 44 kilometers from the finish line, in a setting from another era that has made the Ronda legendary. At the head of a group of a dozen runners, the Dutch acrobat managed to stay on his bicycle on a slope of more than 20%, while almost all of his competitors had to let go and finish the climb by pushing their machine by hand, in order not to being able to pedal again.

Attacking for many kilometers, Matteo Jorgenson and Mads Pedersen were, along with Dylan Teuns, the only other riders to finish on top of their saddle on the Koppenberg ice rink.

But, slowed by their competitors, who were stumbling in the mud, they reached the top of the mountain with an already overwhelming delay and Van der Poel continued to increase his advantage to fly to victory.

