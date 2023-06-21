The León Club in command of Nicolas Larcamon is preparing what will be their participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament and Leagues Cup, but in addition to that, they are also waiting to participate for the first time in a Club World Cup after being crowned with the Concacaf Champions League.
In this way, they are reinforcing themselves to continue being competitive and in the last hours they made the contracting of the Uruguayan attacker official, Federico Vinas coming from Las Águilas where in recent semesters he could not stand out.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Through its social networks, La Fiera became a trend with the announcement of “Federico V”, an exquisite wine vintage 1988, the year the footballer was born.
Federico Vinas He came to reinforce the emerald team after between 2019 and 2023 he was part of 122 games and scored 24 goals. The Uruguayan will seek to resume that leading role that he enjoyed in his first tournaments in Mexican soccer. But little by little he was losing due to injuries and the good moment of henry martin in the nest.
The South American attacker comes to the team with the task of being that “killer” that the Guanajuato team has not had since JJ Macias and previously Mauro Boselli. Los Panzas Verdes have struggled to find a goalscorer ever since. Nicolás Larcamón, has put the tab on the man born 24 years ago in Montevideo to be that axis of attack that can turn rival defenses upside down.
La Fiera will only be his third club as a professional, remembering that he debuted in 2018 with the Athletic Youth of his country and later went on to the cream-blue ranks. He has also been selected as a Uruguayan, complying with processes in categories with an age limit and recently entered the first call for Marcelo Bielsa in major selection.
#expected #leaving #America #seek #recover #level #team #Liga
Leave a Reply