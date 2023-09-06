After the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, at the hands of Daniel Sancho, a confessed murderer, on August 2, More details have been revealed, both about the death of the doctor and about the relationship he had with the Spaniard.

Arrieta died at the age of 44 in Thailand, while spending a few days on vacation with Daniel Sancho, 29. Who has been detained since August 7 in a prison in that country, with the possibility of having to face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the medium ok diary He gave new details about the beginning of the relationship between the two men, about which several things have already been said, such as that they were only friends until Arrieta planned to formalize with Sancho.

Daniel Sancho confessed to murdering the doctor Edwin Arrieta.

According to the information, the Colombian and the Spanish did not meet on social networks, as had been said before, but in the winter of 2022 in Madrid. Apparently, in a nightclub called ‘Istar’, of electronic music, frequented by high-income customers and that it is located in an exclusive area of ​​the city.

As the months passed, they began to frequent haute cuisine restaurants and it would have been there when Arrieta’s interest in Sancho’s culinary project began to grow.

They also indicated that the men were seen together during the six months prior to the murder and had traveled to Madrid, Ibiza and Barcelona.

“He told me that there was a boy named Dani, with whom he has a hidden relationship and that his intention was to formalize it as a common-law relationship.“said Carlos Zuleta, a friend of Arrieta.

However, the Sancho family has maintained that it was surely nothing more than a friendship and Sancho’s interest in Arrieta investing in his business: “I had bought him with money”they pointed out.

Also, they deny that Daniel Sancho is gay and assure that he was supposedly going to marry his girlfriend. Others point out that it was a “double life”, so many things may not have been known to his family and friends.

