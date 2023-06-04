The conversations between Giulia and Alessandro emerged in the days preceding the crime: the 29-year-old had already decided to leave him

The day of the crime was not the first time that Julia Tramontano And Alexander Impagnetiello they argued. The 29-year-old had decided to leave him and she had repeated it to him several times, with WhatsApp messages, in the previous days.

Those messages that are now in the hands of the investigators and that show the ache by Giulia Tramontano, forced to face everything despite a 7-month pregnancy. And she now she will never be able to hug her child, she will never be able to let the world know the fruit of her womb.

In the days leading up to the crime, Giulia had communicated to her boyfriend theintend to leave it and Alessandro Impagnetiello did not want to accept it. She accused her of being a bad mother and of wanting to separate two parents even before the birth of a child. But at stake were many lies and a betrayal.

I’m not happy and I would like to find my peace of mind. Just accept my decision and let’s end the conversation. I no longer want you to be my partner, so that I no longer expect anything from me and find my peace. We share the house as long as necessary. I no longer want to fight and live an unfulfilled life alongside the wrong person.

She wanted to leave him, Giulia Tramontano had discovered that Alessandro Impagnatiello had a relation with a 23-year-old Italian-English colleague. She had met her and it was confronted with her. Both had understood the man’s lies and had found solidarity.

Though he was wrong, Alexander theshe accused of being a bad mom:

Do not do that. Do you really want us to separate before a baby is even born? But which mother are you? It doesn’t do you any honor to talk like that, not at all.

After meeting that girl, Giulia told her mother-in-law everything, confided in her that she wanted to leave her son and then returned home to deal with it. During the discussion, Impagnatiello ended his life and that of their child. He hid the body and reported him missing, posing as a concerned partner and father, until everything came to light.

The investigating magistrate validated the arrest of Alessandro Impagnatiello, on charges of aggravated crime, concealment of the body And abortion without consent.