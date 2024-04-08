The committee charged with investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1445 AH in the country announced that tomorrow, Tuesday, is the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and that the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, is the beginning of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said in a statement issued after the Committee’s meeting this evening at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, that the Committee, after investigation and taking into account all legitimate methods of proof and after the contacts it conducted with neighboring countries, did not prove to it tonight the sighting of the crescent of the month. Shawwal for this year, and therefore tomorrow, “Tuesday,” corresponding to April 9, 2024, is the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan, 1445 AH, and the day after tomorrow, “Wednesday,” corresponding to April 10, 2024, is the beginning of Shawwal.

On this occasion, His Excellency and the members of the committee extended their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and to Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, asking God Almighty to preserve His Highness the President of the State and grant him good health and well-being so that he remains an asset. For his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nations.

His Excellency also congratulated the people of the UAE and all Muslims on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The committee to investigate the sighting of the Shawwal crescent met after sunset prayers today, in the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, headed by Minister of Justice Abdullah Al Nuaimi.



