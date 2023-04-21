













It was not only the anime, the Boruto manga will also suspend its publication | EarthGamer

This way he will be away for a few months and the announcement comes from Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, which is where this story is published. The series will be republished in issue #10 of 2023.

Why is he taking so much time off? What happens is that Masashi Kishimoto, who is currently writing the manga’s story, and Mikio Ikemoto, his artist, need time to plan the next arc.

This implies the temporary jump of the series, something that everyone expected. So Kishimoto and Ikemoto need time to take this big step, just like Naruto did years ago.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

the sleeve of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations according to the Manga Plus site, it will officially return on August 20, 2023. Those are four exact months, so it is best to get used to the idea and be very patient.

This announcement is something of a surprise, since many thought that the manga would move forward to have enough material for the anime. But this news reveals that this is not the case, so the return of the animated adaptation could take longer.

The anime, which is produced by Studio Pierrot, went on hiatus on March 26. This year special episodes of Naruto to celebrate 20 years of their respective anime.

However, in the case of his son’s adventures, there is no return date. Based on the news of the manga hiatus from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it is possible that the animation starts with made up content aka ‘filler’.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

At least to space out more the work that Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto are doing. In this sense, Studio Pierrot is one of the studios that most resorts to original content to give mangaka space to work.

It would not be unusual for such a case to repeat itself. It only remains to be aware of when the manga and anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations from Shueisha and Studio Pierrot, respectively.

In addition to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we have more anime information at EarthGamer.