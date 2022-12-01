United States.- Romantic relationships, like any other type of relationship, can end for different reasons, which is why the case of a young woman who decided to break up with her boyfriend after he charged her for the money she spent on the medicines she ordered.

It is not surprising that different stories of breakups between sentimental couples become a trend on virtual platforms, in which multiple reasons are indicated, the most common being the infidelity of one of the two parties.

It is for this reason that the case of a woman who made the decision to end the dating relationship that she had after her now ex-boyfriend charged her the cash that she invested in the medicines that she ordered.

It was through the social network TikTok where the user identified as Jackie Li posted a video in which she told her followers how she chose to end her 4 year love relationship.

According to what was reported by the young woman, during the 4 years of their relationship, things went well, however, things changed when one day she asked him to buy her a medicine.

“Once I was feeling very sick and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on the way home,” Li recounted. “So after she got work done, she stopped by CVS (pharmacy) and bought some DayQuil for me. Really nice of him, I really appreciate it,” she added.

A few moments later, her partner came home with the medicines and, after she took a few spoonfuls, she fell asleep. However, when she woke up, she got an unpleasant surprise for her.

“He, Venmo (collection and payment app), charged me $7 for cold medicine,” said the tiktoker.

In this sense, Jackie pointed out that she prefers her sentimental partners to be a little more understanding with the issue related to expenses.

“I think I prefer a relationship where it’s like, ‘Hey, I’ll take care of this, you do it next time,’ and we don’t track our spending, dollar for dollar,” he emphasized, making the term of the agreement clear. romantic relationship with your ex.

Netizens sympathize with tiktoker

As expected, the video uploaded to TikTok went viral in a short time, managing to gather, so far, more than 5 million reproductionsas well as thousands of “likes” and comments.

In the comment box, many users, especially women, also shared their experiences with stingy ex-partners in order to show solidarity with Jackie Li.

“My ex of 2 years charged me for the avocado he wanted at the supermarket while we were shopping for dinner,” said a netizen.