The global project that the Subcommander Galeano Throughout this interview, it may be possible to look at the Zapatista snails. “Even if it is only seen,” the rebel spokesperson specified, “in a small clinic with wooden walls and a tin roof, or in a school, or in someone who is taking a course, or in a chamber that they are learning and already doing their their own videos, their recordings, but the sound equipment that the colleagues have would not have been possible without those people who perhaps came through the window and entered through the door and realized that they could be here without ceasing to be what they are ” .

It vindicates the desire for diversity that prevails in the Zapatista autonomous communities, where government is exercised collectively, avoiding the intervention of official authorities and offering resistance to the political and economic system in force in the world. Hundreds of people and organizations from various countries visit these indigenous peoples to learn and share experiences.

“Who in the world offers you that? Who tells you: ‘I receive you at my house and you don’t have to stop being what you are, whether you are black, white, yellow, red or gay, lesbian, transsexual’, Whatever it is and it doesn’t ask you to renounce your identity, it accepts you as such and tells you to look for your place?

“For this reason, when colleagues say that here is the germ of another world, let’s not say that it is perfect, but that it is better and different than the other one, because hardly those who are reading this can say that there is a place where they can say: ‘I can go to such a side and I can meet others and not stop being what I am’, because gay people can say: ‘I have gay bars, I have gay parties, I have my gay magazine, I even have shops gay, I even have ads for what products I handle. ‘ Like lesbians, blacks, whatever, but that they can say: ‘I am someone else’ —as we say, because the range of sexual genres is very wide—, that I can go to a heterosexual place and that they do not look at me —Everything is in the look, it is not so much that they insult you, but how they look at you, or they are looking at you as if you are strange—, that they say ‘I feel comfortable and I don’t have to pretend that I am heterosexual’.

“And I give that example because right now in the cities, so that a woman can enter a meeting of pure men, that she can cross a street where there is a bunch of macho men and say: ‘I’m going to happen and nothing is going to happen to me.’ … Before he said: ‘I’m going to pass and they won’t tell me anything’, now he says: ‘I’m going to pass and I’m going to stay alive on the other side’, that’s how bastard it is ”.

—How do you experience that here? Could you comment on the women’s meetings that have been held, where up to 10,000 women have met…?

—When the Women’s Encounter was, on March 8 [2018], I saw them there [señala las afueras del Caracol] —Because she couldn’t go in to see if they had any need— then they came to complain that there were women who were undressing, that especially for the older companions who had never seen a naked woman, not even them, because they They bathe with water, that is, they do not take off all their clothes, sometimes just up; I said: ‘Well, they feel safe here, they can walk around naked and nothing happens to them’, but the companions were angry because there were children, and in their head, when a child sees a woman, bad ideas come to him, as they say. companions, but if the companions were able to create that space, it is not because they invented it, it means that in the communities they can move like this.

The Subcomandante continues talking about the subject from an anecdote that occurred at the Women’s Encounter, where a play was presented in which there were some scenes in which they had to dance table dance. The following is a dialogue that the spokesperson had with the Zapatista coordinator of the staging.

“We need a tube, and we are going to dance and a partner is going to dance as well as a tube,” said the person in charge.

—But he puts on clothes, not only is he going to walk like this… well, that’s fine, there are going to be all women… —answered the subcommander, to later specify in our talk: “I’m thinking like a male that these bastards are going to be yelling mother and a half ”.

“But hey, how do they practice? Do they get into a room?” The spokesperson resumed the conversation with the coordinator.

“No, there at the Caracol.”

“But they take out the men?”

—No, there they are, there are the young people, they are watching when they are dancing.

-And what they say?

“They start yelling things.”

-And later?

—I don’t care about them …

Galeano concludes by saying that in a few years, surely, there will no longer even be those noises of men, to later recall how single mothers were stigmatized 25 years ago in the villages, while today that does not happen and even several of They are commanders who make up the Indigenous Revolutionary Clandestine Committee, the body in charge of the political leadership of the EZLN.

“25 years ago, single mothers were completely isolated from the community, because she is the woman of sin, that is, so that today they are leading women and mothers who are single, many things had to happen”.

-What happened?

—Believe me, it was not Marxism or Leninism or the international avant-garde or anything like that that achieved that, not even feminism itself, it was development itself, not Marcos, not Galeano, not Moy: it was the communities themselves and the women themselves those that were conquering, despite us, those spaces.

(TO BE CONTINUE…)

