Melissa Paredes Y Edson Davila They were companions in the conduction of “america today” for a long time, until the ampay of the model was issued with Anthony Aranda. Last Saturday May 22, ‘Giselo’ premiered the first episode of his virtual talk show “Edson for what else” and had the influencer as a guest; However, the dancer did not expect his ex-partner to make a strong revelation.

In the month of October 2021, after the ampay with Anthony Aranda, Melissa Paredes came forward to clarify what her current relationship with Rodrigo Cuba was. In the midst of these statements, she mentioned that only her close circle knew about her estrangement from the soccer player, excluding the drivers of “America today”.

“Forgive me, I did not tell you, but my close circle knew it, my family knew it, his family knew it, my best friends knew it. The close circle is always the most important,” said the former driver.

What did Melissa Paredes say about Edson Dávila?

During the interview with the figure of América TV, Melissa Paredes explained what her concept of ‘friends’ was, thus ruling out any possibility of maintaining a friendship with television characters: “Friends on television, friends that you say my friend, There is not. Television is very ephemeral, in a while you’re here and then you’re gone. Yes, there are people for whom you are very fond and you say: ‘my partner, I love her, I esteem her’, but friends, I only have two friends”.

‘Giselo’ was direct and asked “Who are those in your close circle?”. Given this, the model replied: “They are friends to whom you tell everything. (…) You only know those friends at school. You are not in my circle, but I am very fond of you. I love you, I appreciate you. You are a great partner.”

Ethel Pozo claims Melissa for discarding her from her close circle

During the interview that Ethel Pozo did to Melissa Paredes, the subject of their friendship was also touched on because, when the model also hosted “America Today”, both appeared to be very close in front of cameras. Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter took advantage of the conversation and commented: “You said the phrase ‘my closest circle’. You are not my friend, you did not know it and you kind of put a patch on me.

Melissa Paredes rebukes ‘Giselo’ for interrupting her

During the interview with the figure of América TV, Melissa Paredes was uncomfortable when the dancer did not let her finish speaking. “You learn that from your colleagues. You won’t let me talk, see? What they teach you (…) to cut someone off when she’s talking. Respect on stage”, said the model. Edson did not expect this expression and said: “Sister, how are you going to tell me that?”.