the young singer Kevin OrtizOriginally from Pasadena, California, United States, he has forged his own path in the Regional Mexican. Now launch your first studio album titled “Easy it was not”made up of 10 songs with diversified musical styles, from romantic themes To all your loyal fans, even corridos, norteñas and a melody in the style of lying down corridos.

One of the promotional singles from the album is “Wind in the mountains”to duet with his younger brother Óscar Ortíz. Likewise, the music video for said song was released on his YouTube channel. “I want to thank you for being on the lookout for one more release in my career and this is the first official video with my brother Óscar, I hope you like the video and continue to enjoy the song,” said the 27-year-old singer.

The filming of the video clip was made in Los Angeles, California, in which the Ortíz brothers can be seen singing in various creative scenes, directed by director and producer Víctor Zambrano.

An instrumental cumbia song, “En qué momento”, composed by Óscar Ortíz, is also integrated into this album. Fans will also be able to enjoy “En las buenas y las malas”, a duet with Los Ataskados, a local group from Los Angeles, California, a song that falls into the corridos war genre, as it is accompanied by the requinto, the harmony, the tololoche and other instruments that give it a fresher and more versatile touch.

Another of the songs that are part of the first album of the brother of the also singer Gerardo Ortízare “It’s over”, “Today I’m doing better” and “El deportivo”.

The title of this album corresponds to one of the singles that was previously released as a duet with Alex Vizcaíno. It was named “It was not easy” by Kevin Ortíz, since he mentions that it has not been easy to travel this path of music; The video for said song is on YouTube with more than 1.2 million views, as well as the single “Give me time”, a heartbreak melody that already has more than 1.3 million views.

At the moment, Kevin Ortiz promoting his latest album “It Wasn’t Easy” and at the same time, he tours the United States with his live show and He will soon announce his tour of Mexico.