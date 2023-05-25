A Collegiate Court denied an amparo to Genaro García Lunaformer Secretary of Public Security, for unlock your bank accounts and remove you from the Blocked People List (LBP) of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Through a statement, the UIF announced that the Tenth Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters of the First Circuit rejected granting the protection of justice to García Luna, after concluding that his inclusion in the LBP was in compliance with a international obligation.

In 2020, the former Secretary of Security of Felipe Calderón filed an appeal for review against the sentence of the Tenth District Judge, who confirmed the blocking of your accounts as a result of a request from the DEAwho is investigating him for money laundering.

Since May 16, 2022, the judge had refused to protect Genaro García, considering that the DEA request was valid and, therefore, its inclusion in the FIU Blocked Persons List It was carried out in accordance with the law.

“Our country has assumed the international commitment to adopt quick and efficient action measures in response to foreign requests to freeze assets related to money laundering, financing of terrorism and financing of weapons of mass destruction,” the judge stated in his resolution that was appealed by the former official.

However, on May 11, the Collegiate Court reaffirmed the judge’s decision to keep García Luna’s accounts frozen, since it is an obligation in accordance with the criteria established by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

FGR goes against those linked to García Luna

The denial of amparo to the “super police” was announced the same week that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) got got orarrest warrants against García Luna and 60 people linked to his network of corruption.

The defendants are accused of crimes of peculationoperations with resources of illicit origin (money laundering) and organized crimepresumably carried out during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón.

According to the FGR, the 60 individuals colluded with the former official in a network to deprive the Ministry of Public Security of public resources, in order to divert illicit funds to companies controlled by him, his partners and accomplices, through 10 contracts. for a total of 5 thousand 112 million pesos.