In their interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the experts attributed this result to the mission’s “indecisiveness” with election obstructionists, and its focus on achieving “false” achievements in other files.

The mission’s tasks began on January 16, 2021, after the appointment of former Slovak Foreign Minister Jan Kubis as envoy to Libya, and before that he was Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and headed the UN mission for Iraq and Afghanistan.

During 2021, the UN Security Council held more than 10 sessions on Libya, in which Kubis gave several briefings on the security and political situation. The council set several tasks for the mission, foremost of which is maintaining the ceasefire and paving the way for the presidential and parliamentary elections that were scheduled for December 24.

The mission also contributed to the holding of conferences and dialogues between the Libyan parties, most notably the Berlin 2 and Paris conferences, in the presence of the leaders of the countries concerned with the Libyan issue; To ensure that the elections are held, and to develop a plan to punish those who try to obstruct them.

However, the desired results of these conferences did not bear fruit. As it ended up postponing the elections and not punishing those responsible.

Data year

Libyan political analyst Muhammad al-Ghariani comments on this result that the UN mission “was noisy without flour. Every month it issues a statement or holds a conference in which it brings together officials and heads, and in the end the elections were not held.”

Al-Ghariani gave, for example, that “the Berlin 2 conference did not work,” although “it was the most enthusiastic meeting this year, as it brought together all Libyan parties and some heads of state.”

The Libyan analyst accused the mission of indecisiveness in dealing with some parties, and it did not pressure the Security Council to determine penalties for election obstructionists.

As for the success of the ceasefire, Al-Ghariani did not consider it an achievement, saying: “It does not count at all for the UN mission, but it counts for the Libyan Joint Military Committee “5 + 5″, and therefore it is possible to consider the mission as nothing but a guest who came for a mission and did not complete it.”

In the words of political analyst Ibrahim Al-Fitouri, the last year of the mission was “full of statements only. On every occasion or political event, it is satisfied with issuing a statement and publishing it.”

He considered that the criterion for the mission’s success is the implementation of what was mandated by the Security Council, i.e. holding elections, “which did not happen.

‘Fake achievements’

Al-Fitouri cited the mission’s “failure” by the sudden resignation of its head, which he considered “a testimony to this failure,” noting that it was preoccupied with files that could have been postponed until the main goal was achieved.

He attributed this “concern,” as he described it, to the fact that she “wanted to fill her report that she received to the Security Council with some false achievements in the files of migration, displaced persons, human rights, and the like.”

Al-Fitouri called on the mission to quickly provide support for a new road map as soon as possible.

And at the end of last December, the High Electoral Commission in Libya announced the postponement of the elections for reasons related to the lists of candidates, and set January 24 as a new date, but it is a date that was not agreed upon between the Libyan institutions and the conflicting parties, while scenarios are being put forward for the future of the elections between their postponement, cancellation and the formation of A presidential council and a new government, or start parliamentary elections and postpone the presidency.