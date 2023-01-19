Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They continue to be the topic of conversation of the week due to the recent song that the Colombian singer has released with Bizarrap, which is a tiradera dedicated to her ex-partner due to the verses that allude to their past romance and that also involves Clara Chía Martí, the current partner of the ex-soccer player, with whom he would have committed infidelity to Shakira.

Was Clara Chía at Shakira’s house when she and Piqué were still a couple?

As a result of the breakup of the media couple, many rumors have been given about their separation. Precisely, one of them suggests that Clara Chía Martí would have met Piqué at Shakira’s house when they were still together.

The video transmission of the ex-soccer player with Ibai Llanos sparked controversy, since, in the video clip, a blonde-haired woman was seen walking through Piqué’s house. In this context, many believed that she was Clara Chía, but recent revelations have ruled out this theory.

Clara Chía Martí would not be the woman in the transmission of the Gerard Piqué video. Photo: diffusion

Who is the woman who appears in the video with Piqué?

A close friend of the couple’s environment came out to clarify the fact and stated that she was the female who was with Piqué during the streaming on Twitch. The woman is called Anna Tormo Mampel and she is a close friend of the businessman, for this reason, she wanted to defend her colleague and told why she was in that room that day.

Anna Tormo defended Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí from accusations. Photo: Twitter

“Enough already. Stop being ridiculous and show a minimum of professionalism. From the media to people with many followers who have not stopped talking about the subject. It was already clarified a month ago, but I see that it is not interesting for it to be known: the person in this video is me, ”she wrote.

Anna Tormo came out to explain Gerard Piqué’s misunderstanding. Photo: Twitter

Users remember that Piqué called the woman in the video “Clara”

Likewise, Anna included in her explanation that that day she went to Piqué to help him with a technical problem she had with her live broadcast. “ That day was the first stream that Gerard did from home and I went to help him with all the technical stuff on Twitch, since I’ve been working with him for years. ”, he recounted.

However, this version did not seem to convince users on social networks, who recalled that Piqué called the blonde woman in the video by the name “Clara”, referring to her current partner.

Netizens do not believe in the explanation of Gerard Piqué’s friend. Photo: Twitter

Gerard Piqué is once again on everyone’s lips. Photo: Twitter