How it was possible for the Fonda Milagros and Teatre de Murcia nightclubs to continue opening to the public and holding notorious and massive parties, despite not having the license to do so, was the talk yesterday in the world of the legal profession in the Region of Murcia. Even more so when the City Council had issued an order to cease activity that was never executed. “It is something that we are all considering these days and discussing in coffee,” acknowledges lawyer Sergio Marco, from the MMB Abogados law firm. The conclusion when determining the reason is unanimous: an inexplicable “neglect” in the local Administration.

The lawyer points out that the order to cease activity that Teatre received in January 2022, after the City Council rejected the modification of the license to divide the nightclub in two, creating Fonda Milagros, should have been enforced immediately. It was not even necessary for the appeal presented by the company to be resolved negatively, as happened the following month. “The filing of any appeal, except in cases where a provision establishes otherwise, will not suspend the execution of the contested act,” explains Marco, who adds that, “only in very specific cases is it possible to grant a suspension of the order while resources are processed. With Teatre, that wasn’t even the case. The company did not request the suspension and even so, the City Council did not act. “Even with a suspension, the closure could not have gone beyond two or three months, the closure would never have been delayed more than a year,” adds the lawyer specializing in administrative law, José Manuel Muñoz.

“If the party itself, which is the nightclub, does not comply with the order, obviously the official has to report it to his head of the Local Police,” highlights Sergio Marco, who considers that “it is neither reasonable nor normal that it had not been agreed upon.” the execution of the order. “The acts of the administration are immediately executive, as established by law.”

“The Administration is responsible for ensuring that its own actions are carried out,” emphasizes José Manuel Muñoz. For him, it is clear that in the case of Las Atalayas, “we are not facing an inevitable misfortune, but rather an omission on the part of the City Council.” Furthermore, he warns that the case at Teatre y Fonda Milagros “is not an isolated case.” «We can say that the Administration controls and even imposes sanctions, but in the end, the activity continues as if nothing had happened. This has now happened in the Murcia City Council, but it happens in multiple other administrative areas, where closure orders are issued that are never carried out: we see it in pig farms that operate without a license, illegal water wells that operate for years and years without being closed, illegal plowing that is not restored to its original state, etc.

Sufficient means



The law is clear. “If you don’t act, it’s because you don’t want to or because you can’t,” says Muñoz, who defends that in the second case, the Administration would have failed in its obligation to provide itself with sufficient means to enforce the regulations.

Some agents of the Local Police of Murcia quietly point out the ineffectiveness that the regulations themselves sometimes show, and point out that after sealing an establishment due to a closure order, the owners can break the seals and continue with their activity while they are opened. proceedings for disobedience to the Authority, delaying the effects of the order for long periods of time. They add that if a lack of control is added to this, the period can be extended indefinitely. José Manuel Muñoz believes that now “all leisure venues should be reviewed to control their suitability, and even the law itself should be reviewed.” But above all, he hopes that all the Teatre files that the City Council has will now be studied, the data will be collected to determine through cell phone monitoring “how many people were in the area” that night and “all the internal communications of the theater will be collected.” the Local Police regarding this establishment, which are registered.