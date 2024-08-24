It would have been Fabio Ravasio’s wife, the 49-year-old Brazilian Adilma Pereira Carneiro who devised the plan to murder her husband and steal the inheritance. 5 accomplices were also arrested with her

Investigators revealed the murder plan devised by the wife of Fabio Ravasio, the man who was hit and killed while riding his bike on August 9th.

premeditated murder by the wife

It was in fact the victim’s wife, the Brazilian Adilma Pereira Carneiro 49 years old, premeditated the death of her husband by simulating a tragic road accident. The motive for the murder is pure economic nature.

The reconstruction of the accident in which Fabio Ravasio lost his life

Thanks to the complicity obtained from one of her nine children (two of whom were with Ravasio himself), from the boyfriend of one of them and from some friends, Carneiro would have managed not only to plan but also to carry out the simulation of the road accident.

It occurred on the afternoon of August 9th: a Opel Corsa Black in fact he fatally hit Ravasio while he was on his bike in Parabiagoin the province of Milan.

Ravasio victim of a plan devised by his wife to obtain the inheritance

A dynamic that has never fully convinced the investigators. The man, in fact, was hit on a stretch of Sailing Street which has good visibility and no dangerous curves. The 52-year-old’s bike was crushed against the guard rail, while Ravasio was thrown into a nearby field.

Thanks to the in-depth investigations conducted by the investigators, coordinated by the Busto Arsizio prosecutor Cyrus Caramoreit was discovered that the car filmed by the local cameras had a counterfeit license plateThe police later discovered that Carneiro herself owned a car identical to the one involved in the accident.

From there, a series of followed wiretaps who in a short time unmasked the plan of the victim’s wife and all her accomplices.

The Promise of Legacy

The motive that encouraged Carneiro and her entire gang of accomplices to premeditate and carry out this cruel murder was the question inheritance.

Wife Exposed: She Devised Plan to Kill Husband Along with Other Accomplices

According to the reconstructions carried out by the investigators, the woman wanted to take possession of her husband’s inheritance which would otherwise have ended up in the hands of his two youngest children.

The wife, who had already been involved in a seizure of 12 kilos of cocaine in the past, had promised her accomplices a division of the wealth. Apartments in an old farmhouse owned by Ravasio to some and slices of the inheritance to others.