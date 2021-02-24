The outburst of fury with which Alberto Fernandez erased this Tuesday from Mexico the applauded initial reaction to the vip vaccination scandal led him to commit several conceptual errors, among which one of the most severe was minimize the interpretation of the case as an obvious collection of crimes.

It will be left to the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano select which ones you think fit the best, and also your colleague Sergio Rodriguez, head of the Office of the Administrative Investigations Office.

But a first screenshot shows the incompliance with the duties of all public officials that they should ensure the fair distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine according to the order of priority that the government established and made public in official documents: any violation of that order, whatever the argument of importance with which it is wanted to varnish, it may be construed as a federal crime.

Nor does it sound exaggerated to attribute a authority abuse to the dozens of officials who managed to get vaccinated only because of the prerogative that their positions gave them, free from any annoying controls.

Vaccines are a public good, valuable to the point that they can keep many people from dying, and scarce in Argentina for reasons of which the government is not alien either. Is altering the vaccination plan to immunize officials, legislators, secretaries, journalists, dancers, friends and connoisseurs not misappropriate those resources? These days, the majority of the criminal law professorship is inclined to consider yes. We’ll see what judge M saysaría Eugenia Capuchetti, in charge of the fifteen complaints for the scandal unified in his office.

Let’s continue with the pedagogy. All the crimes listed above – along with others that for now do not appear in this case but could, such as cor made to be vaccinated– correspond to the chapter of crimes against public administration, better known as corruption crimes.

It is not an error” – a little word that wanted to impose itself with courage since Sunday afternoon – not a mistake that can happen to anyone. Nor is it an isolated event, or a brief archipelago of isolated events. In the four days that this smelly eruption takes, details of combis that went and returned to and from the Posadas hospital to carry and bring boxes with doses of vaccines or lots of vip vaccinated, medical teams from the hospital that moved to the Ministry of Health to attend to the privileged and even home tours to apply the expected medication.

This perfectly oiled and reiterated mechanism over time this summer can well be described as an illicit association, the most serious of crimes for corruption but also the most difficult to prove. Of course, for now we only keep our sights on the circuit of happiness entered from the Ministry of Health, and not on others as much or more rude than at least until last week they worked in several important hospitals in Greater Buenos Aires, directed by provincial officials, executives of the Campora or by the local mayors themselves.

Evidence is unnecessary. Testimonials too. Photos posted on social networks there are hundreds. It remains to be seen how far the courage of the magistrates goes. And also the public pressure to push those guts.

The choice of the Covid vaccine as the holy grail of 2021, and its secret handling, often cloudy on the part of the government, they are now another uncomfortable weight to walk uphill in the face of public outrage. LThe agreements with Russia are dark. The fall of the contract with Pfizer as well. The dose arrival schedule is unknown, even being pious with piles of broken promises in recent months.

Aerolineas Argentinas flights to Moscow are not controlled by anyone, and nobody knows either how many doses do they really bring, beyond public statements. The distribution of these vaccines among the provinces and municipalities it is not transparent either, and the appearance of assumptions “remnants” rQuickly used by the friends of power they sound like a bad joke while thousands of doctors and nurses have not yet been vaccinated. To that sequence of mysteries, fueled by the ambition to save a very serious crisis and the miserable desire to capitalize on a possible relief, he only needed a match to set the prairie on fire. Horacio Verbitsky lit it.