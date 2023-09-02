Last Sunday, August 13, the tragedy mourned the family of Jorelyn Carabali after in a nightclub in Cali, armed individuals murdered his brother Paulo Andrés.

“At 1:00 in the morning, the homicide of a person occurred inside a night establishment, where, according to what it has been possible to determine with the guards (…) it is that a subject entered who shot at a person who was there chatting with his girlfriend,” Cali Police Commander Colonel William Quintero told reporters.

One of the versions that the authorities handled at the time was that the brother of the Colombian National Team player could be involved in a ‘drop by drop’.

“What is known is that he was dedicated to the issue of drip where he lived, which caused him problems with some structures,” said Colonel William Quintero, commander (e) of the Cali Metropolitan Police in Blu.

Colombian national team player talks about the death of her brother in Cali

Jorelyn Carabalí spoke with the weekly magazine about the tragic death of his brother and his family’s mourning for the death of another of his brothers and his nephew. Initially, the young woman referred to the versions that pointed to a ‘drop by drop’.

“He came to the area to discuss my brother, who did not want problems, because he was with his partner and friends. The friends calmed him down. The discussion continued, he wanted problems, there was a meeting and the bald man replied that he does not fight fists,” he said.

But this has not been the only tragedy that has mourned the family of the Colombian National Team player, since in 2017 she had to face the death of another of his brothers, Juan Francisco Martínez Arce.

The young man was 15 years old when he died in the middle of a soccer field. “When I lost my first brother, I had to go to Neiva two days later to start professional soccer. I have cried and spent many difficult nights without sleeping,” he told the previously mentioned medium.

Finally, Jorelyn spoke about the death of her nephew: “I was focused for the start of the Copa América and I was able to say goodbye to him, who was the son of my brother who was just killed. Now they are my inspiration to continue growing.”

