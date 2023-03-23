The speculations and rumors ended; counter strike 2 (CS2), the sequel to Counter-Strike, is a reality. This was confirmed by the official Twitter account of CS:GOwhich also revealed that the closed beta has already started… this March 22!

That’s right, some privileged people are trying out what this Valve Software game offers. As revealed by the company, it is a selection of players from CS:GO to assess the initial load on servers.

In the course of this stage this developer and publisher will evaluate a subset of features of CS2. This in order to solve possible problems before its worldwide launch.

The final version will be available sometime in the summer of 2023. But before that happens this developer and publisher will reveal all its new features. Another detail that he revealed is good news for those who play CS:GO.

Fountain: Valve Software.

What happens is that counter strike 2 will be available as a free update to CS:GO. So the best thing for players to do is pick their gear, hone their skills, and prepare for battle.

To publicize what the game offers, a series of advances and a website. One of them is focused on its gameplay; another shows his shooting and movement system; and the third takes a look at the maps.

Before Counter-Strike 2 came out, when did the original come out?

With the upcoming release of counter strike 2 It doesn’t hurt to remember when the original came out. Counter-Strike arrived on November 9, 2000 on PC, although its official name at the time was counter Strike 1.6.

But it should be noted that originally it was a mod or modification of half-life, which was performed by Minh Le and Jess Cliffe. If the above is taken into account then its launch was earlier; the first version is from June 18, 1999.

Its newest version is Counter-Strike GOwhich came out on August 21, 2012 and is currently one of the most played video games in the world.

To such a degree that it has even grown exponentially in the field of electronic sports or esports.

With the announcement of its sequel, it can be expected that it will continue to grow and reach more players with a series of novelties that will offer a renewed and fresh experience.

